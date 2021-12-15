ALTON – The National Great Rivers Museum (NGRM) and Meeting of the Rivers Foundation (MTRF) is now accepting entries for their first annual “Winter on the River” Photography Contest.

MTRF is looking for photographers to capture the beauty of winter along the river for a community photo contest that will be exhibited at the NGRM beginning January 22, 2022. All entries will remain on display as part of this exhibition through the end of the winter season.

An entry fee of just $10.00 will benefit the mission of MTRF in promoting and inspiring lifelong, environmental stewardship for the Mississippi River and great rivers system.

The contest is open to photographers of all skill levels with no age restriction. Entries must be mailed or brought to the National Great Rivers Museum during the submission period beginning December 14, 2021, through January 18, 2022. Entry criteria, rules and regulations, and registration for the contest can be found online at https://www.mtrf.org/wr-photo-contest/.

Voting will be done solely by the public through social media platforms and in-person voting at the National Great Rivers Museum. A cash prize will be awarded for 1st place ($100) and runner-up ($50).

“Our region is home to so many talented photographers and photography enthusiasts, “said U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Natural Resources Specialist and Park Ranger Paige Laughhunn.

“We’re thrilled that Meeting of the Rivers Foundation is looking to showcase our community through this new exhibit at the National Great Rivers Museum. We’re really looking forward to seeing everyone’s submissions and sharing them with our visitors.”

For additional information please contact Paige Laughhunn at 618-462-6979 or visit www.mtrf.org.

