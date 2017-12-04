EDWARDSVILLE - The Annual Winter Market located on the side of the Madison County Courthouse Building once again showcased a variety of displays, crafters and goods that make good Christmas gifts on Saturday in Edwardsville.

The temperatures this past weekend were warm and shoppers out in force for the annual event, which has become a pre-Christmas tradition for many in the region.

The Winter Market featured artisans, baked goods, crafters, locally grown items, and unique, boutique gifts and products from the nearby neighborhood and the surrounding communities. The Edwardsville Parks Department provided some hot chocolate, but it was too necessary because of the warm spell that has hit the area.

“We encourage people to buy local for the holidays,” Hayley VerHeyen, CPRP, and Edwardsville recreational activities supervisor, said, after the success of this event, and looking ahead to the remainder of the Christmas shopping season.

