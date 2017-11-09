EDWARDSVILLE - The City of Edwardsville is excited to announce the fifth annual Winter Market on December 2 during Edwardsville’s Downtown in December celebration. The Winter Market will features artisans, baked goods, crafters, locally grown items, and unique, boutique gifts and products from our neighborhood and the surrounding communities. There will be caroling, patio heaters, free hot chocolate, and much more.

Where and When: The Winter Market will be held on St. Louis St., on the south side of the Madison County Court House Building (where is the Goshen Market is located), on Saturday, December 2nd, from 9:00 a.m. – 12:00 p.m.

Application Procedure: The Winter Market is open to vendor over the age of 18. Entries must be approved the Edwardsville Parks and Recreation Department. Application can be located on our website, www.cityofedwardsville.com under Downtown in December. Vendors will be non-competing and will be reviewed on a first-come, first served basis.

Applicants must submit three (3) images of their work/product and one (1) of their display, along with the application and registration fee. Images can be submitted electronically or in print. Clearly identify your materials with your name and contact information.

Application deadline is Monday, November 27, 2017

Applications should be mailed to: City of Edwardsville

Attn: Winter Market

118 Hillsboro Ave.

PO Box 407

Edwardsville, IL 62025

Notification of acceptance into the Winter Market will be e- mailed by Wednesday, November 29, 2017.

For more information contact Hayley Verheyen by e-mail at hverheyen@cityofedwardsville.com or call (618) 692-7538.

