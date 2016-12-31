(Busch Stadium) Don’t adjust your monitor or rub your eyes, that was indeed Keith Tkachuk showing off his ability to “Dab” following his third period goal in this afternoon’s Winter Classic Alumni game.

“I had to do it because my daughter told me that if I scored that I had to Dab,” laughed Tkachuk about the popular dance move. “I don’t know what a Dab is, but I had to do it. She showed me so I went and Dabbed.”

The goal from Big Walt was assisted by Bernie Federko and helped the St. Louis Blues Alumni to an 8-7 win over the Chicago Blackhawk Alumni.

“Felt good–a little sluggish at the beginning, but a great event,” said Tkachuk. “To be able to play with all of these guys is incredible. I had a blast.”

Hall of Famers Martin Brodeur, Federko, Wayne Gretzky, Brett Hull, Al MacInnis, Adam Oates, Chris Pronger, and Peter Statsny composed just part of the impressive Blues alumni roster.

And while he’s expecting props from his daughter for the Dab move, Big Walt is expecting some trouble from his son Matthew, who is a rookie with the Calgary Flames.

“Yeah, he’ll be all over me. He’ll say ‘Dad, it’s a rebound goal–it’s not that good of a goal’ That’s the only goal I know how to score!” laughed Tkachuk.

Not everything was for laughs as Tkachuk donned a #38 Pavol Demitra to remember is late friend and teammate. Sharing during an in-game interview that Pavol was “the man” and should be out there with them, Tkachuk later explained how the idea came together.

“Mike Caruso, Bert Godin, and myself talked about it and thought it was probably a great thing to do to honor him and I’m glad I did it,” said Tkachuk.