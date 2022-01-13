CARLINVILLE - The works of local artists are on display during a Winter Art Show at the Carlinville Public Library.

The show, which runs through January 31, offers the creations of sixteen area artists in a variety of mediums. Works are set up on and around bookcases, for library patrons to browse both reading material and artwork.

The event was organized by Mikayla Rodgers, a Carlinville High School senior who is on the public library’s staff. Rodgers is among the artists whose work is on display at the show.

“This was a great idea by Mikayla, and she put a lot of work into organizing the show,” said Hannah Miller, the library director. “There is a lot of artistic talent among members of the Carlinville community, and this is a fun and interesting way to show it off.”

The display is free of charge and available through normal business hours of the library. Visitors are required to adhere to COVID-19 protocols

