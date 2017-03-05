NORMAL - Charlie Chaplin once famously sang, "smile, though your heart is aching. Smile, even though it's breaking."

Although the heartbreaking defeat (41-40) at Saturday night's IHSA Class 4A State Championship against Geneva caused many of the girls on the Edwardsville High School girls' basketball team, and several fans in the stands, to shed tears of sadness following the loss, it is important to reflect upon the fantastic run the squad had over the course of the season.

Kicking off in late August and early September, the girls hit the gym for preseason practice and began tirelessly working toward the goal of reaching the state tournament. Having fallen to Lisle last season in the super-sectional, the teenagers were hungry for the chance to even appear at the contest.

Not only did they conquer that feat, they were able to do so without acquiring a single loss throughout their entire 2016-17 schedule until Saturday's match against Geneva.

When the team started their season at the Springfield Southeast Thanksgiving Tournament on November 25, it is quite evident that it was not even in their minds that they could have gone to the state championship with a spotless record.

With tough non-conference battles in tournaments throughout the season against Oswego East, Whitney Young of Chicago and St. Louis' St. Joseph's Academy, the Tigers continuously overcame the adversity they faced against these tough teams and came out victorious.

What Mr. Chaplin says after the somber line in his famous tune perfectly embodies the Tigers' future as the season closes out: "When there are clouds in the sky, you'll get by."

Though it was not necessarily a "win" scenario for the Tigers Saturday night, they still, in a way, came out victorious. The girls team earned Edwardsville its second runner-up trophy at the state tournament (the team received also second in 2012).

Seniors Criste'on Waters and Makenzie Silvey will be heading to Southern Illinois University Carbondale while Jasmine Bishop has committed to Webster University. Looking ahead to late November 2017 when the Tigers kick off their next season, Juniors Rachel Pranger, Kate Martin, Myriah Noodel-Haywood, Rachel Vinyard and Rachel Taplin will return to the line-up as seniors. Sophomores Jaylen Townsend, Madelyn Stephen and Morgan Hulme will bridge the gap of under and upperclassmen as juniors, leading way for a new set of freshman players arriving from several successful middle school and other teams.

Lori Blade closes out her 15th year as head coach for Edwardsville with a record of 424 wins and only 57 losses; If you consider her time with Carrollton, an eight-year stretch, she has been coaching for an astounding 23 years and has accrued a record of 675 wins and 84 losses. This weekend's state appearance was the eighth in Blade's all-time career.

Though the sadness is quite new and the wounds are still fresh, it is quite evident that the Tigers, including those exiting the program and the lucky freshman who will join the varsity squad in November 2017 under the leadership of dynamo Lori Blade, will certainly get by. They will always remain winners in the hearts and minds of their fans.

