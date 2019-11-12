ALTON – The results are in. The wait is over.

Following the 2nd Annual Community Trunk or Treat at Trust Family Auto Sales & Services, people flocked to the Riverbender.com Community Center Facebook page by the thousands to cast votes for their favorite costume. Visitors to the page were allowed to cast their votes by “liking” the photos of the children in costume. Visitors could cast one vote for their favorites and could “like” as many of the photos as they desired. The 10-day contest ended Friday at 5 p.m. and after thousands of votes, the winners have been chosen.

Finishing in first place with 564 votes is Adalynn Bartholomew of Bethalto. Second place went to Giavonna London of Alton with 437 votes. Third place went to Cayden Partridge of Edwardsville with 258 votes. Bikes and free parties are among the prizes that will be distributed to the winners who will be contacted by the Center this week.

The event also featured a Best Decorations award for the sponsors with the best decorated trunk or tent. First place, and a free party at the RBCC, went to 1st MidAmerica Credit Union for its Scooby Doo trunk. In second place was Alton Physical Therapy and its Nemo trunk, good for a refund of their sponsorship. And third place went to Performance Eye Care for its Coco trunk. They earn a new BBQ grill.

More than 1,500 visitors attended the event which included an outdoor movie on the big screen, refreshments, and games and activities.

“It was even more successful than our first event,” said RBCC Executive Director Jeff Allsman. “The crowd was larger, but we were better-prepared. We applied some new methods to better control the crowd and provided more opportunities for entertainment for the guests who waited in the Trunk-or-Treat line. We had increased volunteer help and the overall coordination of the event was very smooth.”

