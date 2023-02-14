GRAFTON - Bryce Kronable, 18, of Jerseyville, was charged with one count of criminal damage to state-supported property in Grafton and one count of criminal damage to property after causing extensive damage to someone’s home and belongings, including embedding a bottle of wine in the kitchen wall, damaging a TV and a “gallon of milk,” and more.

According to a report from Assistant State’s Attorney Kevin Tellor, Count 1 included “damage to the drywall in the kitchen where a bottle of wine had been embedded in the wall,” “holes broken in the drywall in the living room and bedroom,” as well as damage to a ceiling light fixture and toilet seat.

Count 2 included damage to a 45” LCD TV, a glass table, and a “gallon of milk,” according to the report. Both counts were committed on Feb. 6 at a property on Bradfisch Drive in Grafton.

The damage from Count 1 totaled between $500 to $10,000, and Kronable was charged with a Class 3 felony. The Count 2 damage totaled over $500 and resulted in a Class 4 felony charge. A warrant was issued for Kronable’s arrest on Feb. 8 and his bail was set at $25,000.

As of Feb. 13, Kronable has entered a “plea of guilty to criminal damage.” More information and updates on this case can be found on the Jersey County Circuit Clerk website.

