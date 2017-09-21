GRAFTON - Bring a picnic basket and relax at Grafton Winery The Vineyards, 21028 Eckert Orchard Rd., Grafton, during the second annual Art and Wine Showcase Sunday Oct. 1 from 1 to 5 p.m.

Live music, local artists and wine tasting will be on tap at The Vineyards, located next to Eckert's Orchard, amid the rolling hills of Jersey County.

"This is just a nice, laid back, fun day at The Vineyards," Grafton Winery owner Mike Nikonovich said. "We are really pleased at the response to last year's event and look forward to meeting returning guests and meeting new ones. We have to give a big shout out to John Locus and John Locus Photography for their assistance with the Art and Wine Showcase."

John Locus, a Collinsville, IL photographer, who was a presenter at last year's event, will participate in the Art Showcase and has helped develop the artist portion of the exhibit.

"This is an excellent opportunity for artists in all media to get a taste of what it is like to exhibit and sell their work to the public," John Locus said. "Usually, the artist must have an extensive body of work before being considered for acceptance into a larger art show. The Grafton Winery - the vineyards offers excellent facilities for this wine, music and art event. It will bring art lovers face-to-face with the artists."

Scott Marlin will provide live music from 2 to 5 p.m. during the event. There will also be a wine tasting of the Grafton Winery's award-winning wines throughout the event including the in-season raspberry wines.

The Grafton Winery recently harvested and crushed its own grapes from the first crop of grapes from its vineyards. Those grapes are currently being processed for bottling.

For more information on the Art and Wine Showcase, please call (618) 786-3001 or go to www.TheGraftonWinery.com.

