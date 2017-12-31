ST. LOUIS - A Wind Chill Advisory remains in effect until noon CST Tuesday.

A Wind Chill Advisory means that very cold air and strong winds will combine to generate low wind chill values. This will result in frost bite and lead to hypothermia if precautions are not taken. If you must venture outdoors, make sure you wear a hat and gloves, making sure all exposed skin is covered.

Today, temperatures are only expected to rise to 9 degrees, with a low of minus 6 degrees New Year’s Eve night. Winds will be north to northwest at 10 to 15 mph. There is no precipitation set for today or tonight.

New Year’s Day will be much the same with temps set for a high of 9 degrees and minus 3 as a low and sunny with no precipitation scheduled. Tuesday, a high of 17 degrees is predicted with a low of 10 degrees. Wednesday, temps are predicted to rise to 23 degrees, but dip to a low of 1 degree.

By Saturday of next week, it should be warmer with a high of 30 degrees predicted and low of 21. No precipitation is in the forecast through next Saturday. By next Sunday, a high of 39 degrees is projected.

Precautionary/preparedness actions...

What... very cold wind chills expected. The cold wind chills will cause frostbite in as little as 30 minutes to exposed skin. Expect wind chills to range from 0 to 25 below zero.

Where... portions of central and east central Missouri and south central and southwest Illinois.

When... bitterly cold weather will continue today through Tuesday morning. The coldest wind chill readings will be tonight through Monday morning.

