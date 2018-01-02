A reminder for those going out this morning or back to work, the Wind Chill Advisory remains in effect until noon CST today.

These are the details from the National Weather Service:

"Bitterly cold wind chills are expected. The cold wind chills will cause frostbite in as little as 30 minutes to exposed skin. Wind chills will be as low as 20 below zero.

The advisory is for portions of central, east central and southeast Missouri and south central and southwest Illinois until noon CST today.

Precautions are as follows:

A Wind Chill Advisory means very cold air and winds will combine to generate low wind chill values. This will result in frost bite and lead to hypothermia if precautions are not taken.

If you must venture outdoors, make sure you wear a hat and gloves, making sure all exposed skin is covered."

