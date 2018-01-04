North Greene's Brett Whicker throws a pass in a game against Calhoun earlier in the season. Both the Spartans and Warriors will compete in the Winchester Invitational Tournament. Photo courtesy of Dan Brannan.

The 96th annual Winchester Invitational Tournament kicks off this Saturday and a handful of local schools will be competing in it: Calhoun, Carrollton, Greenfield-Northwestern, and North Greene.

9:00 AM

#1 West Central (16-0)

#9 Western (5-5)

10:30 AM

#8 Routt Catholic (8-6)

#16 Griggsville-Perry (0-11)

12:00 PM

#4 Brown County (9-3)

#12 Pleasant Hill (4-6)

1:30 PM

#5 Petersburg Porta (10-1)

#13 Greenfield-Northwestern (5-6)

4:00 PM

#2 Payson-Seymour (11-1)

#10 Calhoun (2-7)

5:30 PM

#7 Camp Point (7-4)

#15 Liberty (1-12)

7:00 PM

#3 Triopia (9-2)

#11 Carrollton (4-5)

8:30 PM

#6 North Greene (9-2)

#14 Rushville-Industry (1-11)

All of the first round games will be played Jan 6 and the championship games take place on the following Saturday, Jan 13.

