Winchester Invitational Tournament Preview
The 96th annual Winchester Invitational Tournament kicks off this Saturday and a handful of local schools will be competing in it: Calhoun, Carrollton, Greenfield-Northwestern, and North Greene.
Get The Latest News!
Don't miss our top stories and need-to-know news everyday in your inbox.
9:00 AM
#1 West Central (16-0)
#9 Western (5-5)
10:30 AM
#8 Routt Catholic (8-6)
#16 Griggsville-Perry (0-11)
12:00 PM
#4 Brown County (9-3)
#12 Pleasant Hill (4-6)
1:30 PM
#5 Petersburg Porta (10-1)
#13 Greenfield-Northwestern (5-6)
4:00 PM
#2 Payson-Seymour (11-1)
#10 Calhoun (2-7)
5:30 PM
#7 Camp Point (7-4)
#15 Liberty (1-12)
7:00 PM
#3 Triopia (9-2)
#11 Carrollton (4-5)
8:30 PM
#6 North Greene (9-2)
#14 Rushville-Industry (1-11)
All of the first round games will be played Jan 6 and the championship games take place on the following Saturday, Jan 13.
More like this: