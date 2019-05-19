EDWARDSVILLE 12, SPRINGFIELD 2: Edwardsville jumped out to a 12-1 lead after three and went on to win at home against Springfield.

Dalton Wallace hit a pair of homers for the Tigers to go along with four RBIs, Drake Westcott had three hits and two RBIs, and Joe Copeland had two hits, including a homer, with three RBIs.

Luke Flesner had two hits for the Senators, while both Rico Johnson and Adam Passmore also had hits, with Passmore having the only RBI.

Edwardsville improves to 29-5 on the season.

