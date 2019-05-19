EDWARDSVILLE 12, SPRINGFIELD 2: Edwardsville jumped out to a 12-1 lead after three and went on to win at home against Springfield.

Get The Latest News!

Don't miss our top stories and need-to-know news everyday in your inbox.

Article continues after sponsor message

Dalton Wallace hit a pair of homers for the Tigers to go along with four RBIs, Drake Westcott had three hits and two RBIs, and Joe Copeland had two hits, including a homer, with three RBIs.

Luke Flesner had two hits for the Senators, while both Rico Johnson and Adam Passmore also had hits, with Passmore having the only RBI.

Edwardsville improves to 29-5 on the season.

More like this:

Play It Again Sports Roundup - Tuesday, March 25, 2025
Mar 26, 2025
Play It Again Sports Baseball Roundup, Monday, March 31, 2025
5 days ago
Play It Again Sports Roundup - Tuesday, April 1, 2025 - CM Posts Sixth Baseball Win, Tigers Lose, Belleville East and West Triumph
4 days ago
Friday, March 28, and Saturday, March 29, 2025, Play It Again Sports Roundup
5 days ago
Play It Again Sports Roundup - Wednesday, March 26, 2025
Mar 27, 2025

 