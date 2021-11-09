Win 4 Tickets to PRETTY WOMAN: THE MUSICAL at The Fabulous Fox

HOW TO PLAY: When you hear one of the songs specified below, be the first person to make a "Request" using the red button in the upper right, giving us your name, city, email, and leave your phone number in the comments section, so that we can get ahold of you quickly, to win!

3 CHANCES TO WIN:

Tuesday, November 9, 3 p.m. - Congratulations to Greg from Glen Carbon

Listen to The Bridge between the hours of 3 and 4 p.m. for Oh, Pretty Woman by Roy Orbison.

Wednesday, November 10, 3 p.m. - Congratulations to Lori from Alton

Listen to The River between the hours of 3 and 4 p.m. for Oh, Pretty Woman by Roy Orbison.

Thursday, November 11, 3 p.m. - Congratulations to Emily from Perrion

Listen to The Eagle between the hours of 3 and 4 p.m. for Oh, Pretty Woman by Roy Orbison.

OFFICIAL CONTEST RULES: Participation in contest constitutes agreement and acceptance of Official Contest Rules. Winning a prize is contingent upon being compliant with all Official Contest Rules. Limit one (1) prize per 4-week period, per person.

Entry must include:

Name

City of residence

Email

Phone number

Winner agrees to allow Riverbender.com/EdGlenToday.com, Riverbender

Radio and its stations and/or its sponsors the right to use the winner’s name, likeness, and/or recorded voice for promotional purposes. All federal, state, and local taxes that may exist are the responsibility of the winner.

