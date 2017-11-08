Willis A. Bruce Listen to the story Your device does not support the audio. Years of Service: 1942 - 1945 Year of Death: 2016 Branch: Army War: World War II Campaigns: New Guinea, Papuan, and East Indies Medals & Honors: American Defense Service Ribbon, Distinguished Unit Badge, Asiatic Pacific Ribbon with three Battle Stars, Six (6) Overseas Bars Message: Thank you for your honorable and faithful service, Sergeant Bruce! Submitted By: Diane Ross Print Version Submit your Tribute Trending