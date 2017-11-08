Willis A. BruceYears of Service: 1942 - 1945

Year of Death: 2016

Branch: Army

War: World War II

Campaigns: New Guinea, Papuan, and East Indies

Medals & Honors: American Defense Service Ribbon, Distinguished Unit Badge, Asiatic Pacific Ribbon with three Battle Stars, Six (6) Overseas Bars

Message: Thank you for your honorable and faithful service, Sergeant Bruce!

Submitted By: Diane Ross

 