BETHALTO – After a tough trip down to Tennessee and a difficult opening schedule, the Civic Memorial High School baseball team picked up their first win of the season Monday night (March 28). The Eagles took down the Alton High Redbirds by a commanding score of 9-1.

Having a dream day was the starting pitcher for CM senior Nick Williams. Not only did he throw 10 K’s through seven innings, but he pulled off the no-hitter.

“Pretty dominant performance for him,” CM head coach Nick Smith said postgame regarding Williams’ performance.

Williams picked up his first strikeout for the final out in the first and then his team took over.

CM’s bats were hot, and they were hot early giving Alton’s starting pitcher sophomore Alex Siatos a tough task.

The Eagles had six of their eight hits of the day in the first inning as they jumped out to a 5-0 lead and never turned back. Williams got on base with a single to start things off and junior Bryer Arview doubled to put the first run across the plate. He finished with two hits on the day.

Article continues after sponsor message

The Eagles kept their foot on the gas offensively as they tacked on three more runs in the second and another in the third to make it 9-0 after just three innings.

It was three long innings for Alton as they went through three pitchers and tried to slow down CM at all costs.

Eventually, junior Ashton Schepers maintained control on the mound for the Redbirds as he blanked the Eagles for the final four innings.

Alton did put one run up in the ninth to prevent the shutout, but they did so with two outs already. It was too little too late for the Redbirds as they fall to 2-4 on the season.

Not only was it the first win of the season for CM, but it was also their home opener having played their first five games on the road.

After the game, coach Smith could be overheard telling his boys good job about the win and to turn it into a streak.

“I’m just happy with the way we are trending right now,” Smith said.

The Eagles will play again today (March 28) at 4:30 p.m. against Piasa Southwestern at Bethalto Sports Complex then again tomorrow at Mater Dei at 4:15 p.m. As for the Redbirds, they will be back in action Thursday (March 31) at 4:30 when they travel to Father McGivney.

More like this: