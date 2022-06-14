BALLWIN, Mo. - Nick Williams and Luke Parmentier drove in the only two runs of the game in the opening inning, and Alton Post 126 pitching made them stand up as Parmentier, Braden Arview and Lucas Moore each struck out two batters apiece while on the mound as the Legionnaires won their second game over Manchester Post 208, defeating the senior team 2-0 in a Legion tournament in Ballwin, Mo., in west St. Louis County.

It's Post 126's third straight win in the tournament, having taken their first two games on Friday, over both the Manchester juniors and Eureka, Mo.

The Legionnaires scored the game's only runs in the first inning, collecting four hits, while Alton pitching allowed only three hits and two walks, although the Legionnaires committed three errors in the game, to Manchester's one.

Williams had a hit and RBI for the Legionnaires, with Ian Heflin, Logan Bogard and Tyler Robinson having the only other hits on the day, while Parmentier drove in the other run after being hit by a pitch with the bases loaded in the first.

Parmentier, the starting pitcher, Arview and Moore also allowed one hit each on the mound, with Arview and Moore only walking one batter each and all three fanning two apiece to help the Legionnaires take the third win in the tournament.

