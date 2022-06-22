GLEN CARBON - Nick Williams had three hits and drove in three runs as Alton Post 126's senior American Legion baseball team scored eight unanswered runs in the third through sixth innings in going on to a 10-5 win over Troy-Father McGivney Catholic High School's summer team in a game played Tuesday night at Griffins Field in Glen Carbon.

Alton was coming off a second-place finish in the Trenton Post 778 Gator Classic over the weekend and start District 22 play this week as the summer season continues.

After a scoreless first inning, both teams traded runs in the second inning to make the score 1-1. Post 126 went on to score three times in the third, once in the fourth and twice more in both the fifth and sixth to go ahead 9-1 before Troy scored three times in the bottom of the sixth to cur the lead to 9-4. Both sides again traded runs in the seventh to give Alton the 10-5 win.

To go along with Williams' performance at the plate, Luke Parmentier and Lucas Moore each had a hit and RBI for Alton, while Hayden Garner, Caden Laslie and Braden Arview also had hits and Nick Rayfield drove in a run.

Brunaugh had a pair of hits for Troy, while Brockmeier hit a two-run homer for his only hit and RBIs, Werden had a hit and RBI and Sam Chouinard also drove home a run.

Parmentier struck out three while on the mound for Post 126, while Garner fanned one. Cameron Krause, Werden and Brockmeier fanned one batter each for Troy.

The Legionnaires stay on the road for a key District 22 game Thursday night against Highland at Glik Park in a 7 p.m. first pitch, then play at Steeleville Sunday afternoon at 1 p.m., at Piasa Southwestern's summer team Monday at 7:30 p.m., and return home to Lloyd Hopkins Field at Gordon Moore Park June 29 to wind up the month against Trenton in a 7:30 p.m. first pitch. The Legionnaires then play in a Fourth of July weekend tournament in Washington, Mo. July 1-3, then host Aviston July 5 in an 8 p.m. start.

Dan Brannan also contributed to this story.

