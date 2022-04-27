ALTON - William Preston Stork Jr. of Marquette Catholic High School has had a strong boys tennis season for the Explorers in both singles and doubles play.

The Explorers senior has also been a team leader and is the Tucker's Automotive Repair and Tire Male Athlete of the Month.

Stork thanked his parents for helping him to continue with tennis and for coaches Cathy and Jim Claywell for their positive input and for helping him improve his skills.

"I would like to thank all my tennis teammates for challenging me to make me become a better tennis player," he said.

Stork is a natural on the tennis courts and has had extraordinary success with only two years of organized experience. He has also developed skills with summer tennis play with friends.

"My favorite part of tennis is bonding and forming relationships with my teammates," he said. "In my spare time, I enjoy watching sports and playing club soccer. I also like playing unorganized sports with my friends and collecting sports cards."

The Marquette senior said he believes both soccer and tennis have helped develop his leadership and social skills.

"I have grown countless friendships with teammates that I would not have made without these sports," he said.

Stork plans to continue playing soccer at Fontbonne University and he is interested now in a major in accounting. The Marquette senior is a goalie in soccer.

"I am also the Student Council President at Marquette and was the Alton-Godfrey Rotary Student of the Month from Marquette in October," he said.

