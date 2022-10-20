WOOD RIVER - The William M. BeDell Achievement and Resource Center (ARC) will host its 41st annual dance and auction on Saturday, November 5 from 7:00 to 11:00 pm. The event will take place at the Knights of Columbus Hall at 1713 Stamper Lane in Godfrey.

Board member, Shirley Weidman, has organized the dance since 1980 as the primary fundraiser for the agency.

Chairing the event this year are John and Kirstin Hamilton of Fosterburg. The Hamiltons have been attending the dance for 15 years. Kirstin said, “I grew up with the Wiedman family and spent time at their home. Shirley has always welcomed us to the event, and we’ve enjoyed it.” John added, “My father said the arc dance has been one of the premiere events in the community for many years. We’re happy to be a part of it.” Kirstin is a physical therapist for OSF Saint Anthony’s Health Center and John is co-owner of Hamilton Fabrication and Steel, and farms with his family.

Tickets to the dance are $20.00 per person. Fried chicken, beer, and soda will be provided. Those who attend are free to bring appetizers, side dishes, or desserts. Entertainment will be provided by DownRight DJs.

According to arc Executive Director, Chad Rollins, funds from the dance and auction will be used to purchase a new van to transport disabled individuals to the Community Day Services Program, community events, and medical appointments.

The William M. BeDell Achievement and Resource Center is a non-profit organization serving individuals with developmental disabilities throughout Madison County. Over 500 children and adults are served through the Family Support Unit, the School, Community Day Services, and Residential Programs.

To sponsor the event, donate an auction item, or purchase tickets to the dance, call ARC at 618-251-2175. Contributions can be mailed to ARC, P.O. Box 349, Wood River, IL 62095, or by visiting www.bedellarc.org.

