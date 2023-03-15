WOOD RIVER - The William M. BeDell Achievement and Resource Center (arc) held its annual meeting today at Julia’s Banquet Center in East Alton. The agency honored numerous employees for their service to the arc mission.

Those who were recognized for over 40 years of service included Donna Bailey, Frederic Golden, Ph.D., Barb Hammond, Robert Hunt Jr., and Terri Shulte. Employees with over 35 years of service are Carol Basden, Darlene Cox, Wendy Holliday and Becky Simmons. Those with over 30 years of service are Joe Crawford, Grace Daubman, Jane Hibbs, Theresa Leese and James Neely. Nearly 50 percent of arc employees have been with the agency for over 20 years.

Executive Director, Chad Rollins, remarked that is timely that the agency is honoring employees in March which is National Developmental Disability Month. Rollins said, “Our employees assist the developmentally disabled through all stages of life.” He added, “We employ Special Education Teachers, Qualified Intellectual Disability Professionals, Direct Support Professionals, Self-Direction Assistants, Nurses and many support staff who are essential to our work.”

The agency, established in 1957, is a non-profit organization serving individuals with developmental disabilities throughout Madison County. Over 500 children and adults are served through the arc programs.

The School Program provides community-based educational services to individuals with multiple disabilities, ages three through 21. The Family Support Unit provides a combination of case coordination activities and support services to individuals with developmental disabilities and their families. The Community Day Services Program assists disabled individuals, 21 or older, develop functional skills for daily living through learning activities. The Residential Program operates seven Community Integrated Living Arrangements (CILA group homes) which offer supervision seven days a week, 24 hours a day. In 2022, arc added an Intermittent CILA Program to assist those who do not require continuous staff supervision and support.

The agency currently employs 117 individuals. If you are interested in learning more about employment with arc, visit www.bedellarc.org. Full-time positions offer health insurance, a generous paid time off package including 15 paid holidays, a retirement savings plan, and tuition reimbursement.

For more information about arc, call 618-251-2175.

