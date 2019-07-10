ST. LOUIS –The William K. Busch Brewing Company is ceasing all operations as the company is shutting down, dissolving, and stopping the brewing of its award-winning Kräftig and Kräftig Light beers due to market demand. Billy Busch founded the company in 2011 to create a second chapter in the Busch family brewing history. Billy is the great grandson of Adolphus Busch and a member of one of the most storied families in American brewing.

“After careful consideration, the William K. Busch Brewing Company has decided to shut down,” said Billy Busch. “I want to thank all of our customers, retailers, suppliers, and vendors who have supported us over the last eight years. I’ve always been passionate about brewing, because it’s in my blood. I hope to one day return to this great American-led industry.”

Kräftig will continue to be available at retailers and other outlets while supplies last, as the company winds down its operations. William K. Busch Brewing Company predicts that inventory will last through September of 2019.

About William K. Busch Brewing Co.:

Founded in 2011, William K. Busch Brewing Company produced two premium American lagers – Kräftig and Kräftig Light. Both lagers were brewed with only the finest, all-natural ingredients – pure water, Hallertau hops, malt from two- and six-row barley, and proprietary yeast.

For more information, contact Trish Cheatham at (314) 621-8265 or trish@thinktankprm.com.

