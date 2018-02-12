Name: William Eric Gulash

Parents: Eric and Christine Gulash of Moro, IL

Birth Weight: 8 lbs 12 oz

Birth Length: 21.5 inches

Time: 6:21 p.m.

Date: February 5, 2018

Hospital: OSF Saint Anthony's

Grandparents: Ed Lindsay, Godfrey; Cindy Lindsay, Godfrey; Joe and Cathy Gulash, Edwardsville

Great Grandparents: Michael and Mary Gulash, Madison

 