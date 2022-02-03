William & Mallory's Love Story
February 3, 2022 1:23 PM
Listen to the story
Our Love Story:
The Couple: William(Jay) & Mallory Morris from Alton
Date Met/Started Dating: June 26, 2004
Briefly Describe First Date: We met up at Gordon Moore park.
Date Married: June 26, 2009
Name Something You Enjoy Doing Together: Spending time with our daughter.
Share Advice For A Happy Relationship: Communication and being honest.