Listen to the story

Our Love Story:

The Couple: William(Jay) & Mallory Morris from Alton

Date Met/Started Dating: June 26, 2004

Article continues after sponsor message

Briefly Describe First Date: We met up at Gordon Moore park.

Date Married: June 26, 2009

Name Something You Enjoy Doing Together: Spending time with our daughter.

Share Advice For A Happy Relationship: Communication and being honest.