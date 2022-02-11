William & Jessica's Love Story
Our Love Story:
The Couple: William & Jessica Barnes from Jerseyville
Get The Latest News!
Don't miss our top stories and need-to-know news everyday in your inbox.
Date Met/Started Dating: March 3, 2002
Briefly Describe First Date: Don’t remember if we had one lol!
Date Married: March 3, 2007
Name Something You Enjoy Doing Together: We enjoy doing family outings, really anything that doesn’t involve being stuck in the house, because he doesn’t know how to sit still!!
Share Advice For A Happy Relationship: Communication, honesty, and just being there for each other!