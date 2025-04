Our Love Story:

The Couple: Will & Katie from Jerseyville

Date Met/Started Dating: October 27, 2018

Briefly Describe First Date: Dinner at a Mexican restaurant in our hometown.

Date Married: October 9, 2021

Name Something You Enjoy Doing Together: We love going out to dinner, hanging out with friends, watching movies, and cuddling up together with a good book.

Share Advice For A Happy Relationship: No matter how long you have been together or how many kids you have, always make time for each other.

