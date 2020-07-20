COFFEEN — Chase Wilhelm, Democratic candidate for state representative in the 95th District, has issued the following statement regarding recent allegations of corruption against Illinois House Speaker Michael Madigan:

“We as a community and a state deserve servant leaders who place the greater good of all people above the pursuit of wealth, power, privilege or favor. If the allegations brought forward today against Speaker Madigan are true, he must resign immediately and face the consequences of his actions.

“I think we can all agree that ethics reform is long overdue. But along with ethics reform on paper we need ethical people in positions of service and leadership. If true, this is yet another example of how Springfield partisan politics and big-money lobbyists are working for themselves and not for the people here in the 95th.

“We can no longer afford to live, work and try to improve our community in a shadow of corruption of any form, especially one cast from those in the highest positions of duty and accountability.

“My commitment to ethical reform in our legislature as well as being a leader of ethical action is as strong as ever. Let those of us who have marched for a better future not let our feet fall idle in the march for a better government.”

