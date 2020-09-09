COFFEEN — Chase Wilhelm, Democratic candidate for state representative in the 95th District, has issued the following statement regarding recent destruction of political yard signs:

“It has come to my attention that my opponent, Rep. Avery Bourne, has received word from one of her supporters that a yard sign of hers was recently vandalized and destroyed. This act of blatant disrespect and ugliness is precisely the antithesis of our campaign.

“I have had multiple signs of my own torn up and pulled down, and I’ve seen many signs for Joe Biden and President Donald Trump vandalized as well. Regardless of the signs I’ve lost, I refuse to give the hatred and vitriol of division a platform on my campaign page.

“Our campaign’s plans for the future of the 95th District go far beyond this petty level of political nonsense and division. It is not only the action of a vandalized sign that pains me, but the notion that my opponent would publicize it in an effort to future fuel the ‘us versus them’ mentality, which is crippling our beloved ideals as Americans.

“The sooner we can get past the destruction of this sign, the sooner we can have a real conversation about the destruction of our unity; the sooner we can worry more about the destruction of jobs and our economy and our public education system. And the sooner we can get to the real work of being leaders for everyone, not just those we agree with.”

