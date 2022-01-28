GRANITE CITY 43, BLUFFS/WINCHESTER WEST CENTRAL 36



CARROLLTON - The Granite City Lady Warriors defeated the Bluffs/Winchester West Central Lady Cougars Thursday night at the Carrollton High School’s Lady Hawk Invitational Tournament. The Lady Cougars played good basketball in the first two quarters, but halftime seemed to be their undoing.



West Central led the score (16-10) after the first quarter and seemed to have the game well in hand with a halftime lead of 26-15. However, Granite City fought back after the half and took the lead in the third quarter, (32-28) finishing strong to take the win.

Kaylyn Wiley led her Granite City team with 21, Emily Sykes scored 8, Malaysia Bennett put in 7, Ella Stepanek had 4 and Allivia Vaughn added 3.

For West Central, Brylee Lawson had 13, Vickie Mcgee put in 9, Laura Garrett had 7, Emma Smith 4 and Ashlyn Likes put in 3.

Both squads are now 9-12.

