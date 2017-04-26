EDWARDSVILLE - The Wildey Theatre in Downtown Edwardsville will again have a photo opportunity for those attending the Edwardsville High School prom this Saturday, April 29, Wildey General Manager Al Canal announced today.

"We will have Edwardsville High School Prom 2017 on the north marquee starting in the morning until late evening," Canal said. "We will also have the lobby open for pictures from noon until at least 4 p.m."

Canal said the students participating in prom are more than welcome, along with their parents, to come in for photos at the Wildey.

For more information, please contact The Wildey Theatre at (618) 307-2053.

