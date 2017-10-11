EDWARDSVILLE - The Wildey Theatre invites everyone to join them on a trip to Camp Crystal Lake with a 7:30 p.m. screening of Friday the 13th this Friday, October 13.

"It's the original," Al Canal, General Manager of the Wildey Theatre, said. "The movie is 37 years old and even though it's not considered a classic in some of the ways the older Alfred Hitchcock movies are, it is a Halloween classic. This and the original Halloween really set the standard for the new age of horror movies."

Get The Latest News!

Don't miss our top stories and need-to-know news everyday in your inbox.

Canal said there couldn't be a better way to start getting the community into the Halloween spirit than a showing of Friday the 13th on Friday the 13th.

Article continues after sponsor message

Tickets are only $5 for the 7:30 p.m. screening.

"We're really looking forward for people to come by and get their fright on," Canal said.

For more information on the Wildey Theatre and the other events coming this month visit WildeyTheatre.com.

More like this:

GRAMMY Award-Winning Gospel Group "Blind Boys of Alabama" to Perform at Wildey Theatre
Jan 28, 2025
Memorial Day Weekend Launches Season of Symphony, Municipal Band Concerts
May 22, 2025
Metro-East Lutheran High School Theatre Department to Perform “The Addams Family”  
Apr 24, 2025
WWII Submarine Veteran Ed Gallagher Of Godfrey Marks Century With Community Tribute
Jul 17, 2025
GCHS Announces 103rd Annual May Carousel – "A Memorable Masquerade"
Apr 28, 2025

 