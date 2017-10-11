EDWARDSVILLE - The Wildey Theatre invites everyone to join them on a trip to Camp Crystal Lake with a 7:30 p.m. screening of Friday the 13th this Friday, October 13.

"It's the original," Al Canal, General Manager of the Wildey Theatre, said. "The movie is 37 years old and even though it's not considered a classic in some of the ways the older Alfred Hitchcock movies are, it is a Halloween classic. This and the original Halloween really set the standard for the new age of horror movies."

Canal said there couldn't be a better way to start getting the community into the Halloween spirit than a showing of Friday the 13th on Friday the 13th.

Tickets are only $5 for the 7:30 p.m. screening.

"We're really looking forward for people to come by and get their fright on," Canal said.

For more information on the Wildey Theatre and the other events coming this month visit WildeyTheatre.com.

