EDWARDSVILLE - On Sunday, Jan. 15, in honor of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr., the Wildey Theatre, located at 252 N. Main St. in Edwardsville, will be having a free showing of the film, "Selma." 

The film, produced by Lee Daniels and directed by Ava DuVernay, showcases Dr. King's historic march from Selma to Montgomery. Highly regarded by critics and having received over 50 awards, the movie features David Oyelowo as the prolific civil rights leader who rose above opposition to secure equal voting rights. 

Carmen Ejogo portrays Coreta Scott King and Oprah Winfrey also stars as civil rights hero Annie Lee Cooper. 

The doors will open at 3 p.m. 

For more information about this showing, and to see what's happening at the Wildey Theatre, please visit www.wildeytheatre.com or call 618-307-1750.

