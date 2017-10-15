EDWARDSVILLE - The Wildey Theatre Movies That Rock series continues to blossom.

This past Saturday, October 14, Wildey had a showing of Pink Floyd: The Wall.

The film is based off the album of the same name with the screenplay being written by Pink Floyd vocalist and bassist Roger Waters.

"We've been trying to implement the film series Movies That Rock," Al Canal, General Manager of the Wildey Theatre said. "So naturally we played Pink Floyd: The Wall."

Canal said the film fits into the Wildey's Movies that Rock series so perfectly because a movie that a lot of music fans enjoy.

"I thought The Wall was just a classic rock album," Canal said.

