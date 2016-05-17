EDWARDSVILLE - AL STEWART AND GARY WRIGHT with THE EMPTY POCKETS at the Wildey Theatre is Saturday August 20, 2016 @ 7:30pm. Tickets go on sale Wednesday May 18 @ 10am. Reserved tickets are $65-$70. To purchase tickets or for more information, call the Wildey Theatre Box Office at 618-307-1750 or on the internet at www.wildeytheatre.com. The Wildey Theatre is located at 252 N. Main Street, Edwardsville IL 62025.

Al Stewart: Glasgow native Al Stewart began his career playing guitar in Tony Blackburn’s band the Sabres, and moved from there to the London folk club scene. Year of the Cat (1976) spun off two Top 20 hits (the indelible title song and “On the Border”) en route to becoming a million-selling release itself. 1978’s Time Passages, repeated the success of its predecessor, selling a million copies and yielding the Top 10 title track and Top 30 single, “Song on the Radio”.

“This venerable singer/songwriter is still doing what he does best, and clearly his best is as good as ever.” – Miami Herald

Gary Wright: Visionary songwriter, performer and all-around musical pioneer Gary Wright has spent more than thirty years shattering conventional ideas about how to make chart-topping rock music. Not only has his classic songs “Dream Weaver”, “Love is Alive” and “Really Wanna Know You” proven their genius by achieving hit status in three different decades; Wrights musical wizardry has also extended, more than once, to changing the very sound and texture of contemporary pop.

He has been a long time collaborator and creative influence to fellow artist ranging from his contemporaries George Harrison, Steve Winwood, Mick Jones (of Foreigner) and Joe Cocker

to 90’s “rap” artists Third Base, Ton Loc and Busta Rhymes as well as Eminem, Salt-N-Pepa, Joan Osborne, Anastacia and Mya.

For press information, interview requests and photography contact Al Canal at 618-307-2053 or alcanal@cityofedwardsville.com.

