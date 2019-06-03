EDWARDSVILLE – Wildbirds Unlimited has been an attraction for nature and bird lovers since it opened in Edwardsville five years ago. The business is located at 2216 Troy Road in Edwardsville.

For the owner, Carol Scheckel, Wildbirds Unlimited is a labor of love for her like-minded customers.

“We are a nature hobby shop; we sell nature gifts, garden gifts, bird food, bird feeders, bird baths, and an array of different gift items,” Scheckel said. “We opened in March 2014, so we just celebrated our fifth anniversary. I think so many people are nature-lovers who want to enjoy birds and we try to bring that all together and make sure customers have a great customer service experience. We call it "spreading the joy of bird feeding.”

Scheckel said by providing bird food, you can help breeding females spend less time searching for food and more time selecting better nesting sites and constructing higher quality nests.

“Research studies have also shown that birds with access to bird feeders will often lay their eggs earlier than those without feeders,” she added. “This is significant because earlier broods typically have better rates of survival and fledgling success than later ones.”

Scheckel said there are more than 300 locations of Wildbirds Unlimited across the U.S. and Canada.

“My husband, Michael, and I have been feeding birds for years,” she said. “We started visiting Wildbirds Unlimited 20 years ago near our home in Minnesota. That is how we got started bird feeding. “Through our corporate ventures, we were always within 10 minutes of a Wildbirds Unlimited. When we moved here we found a franchise was available 19 miles from our house, so we jumped on it. Our customers come from all around Edwardsville, Madison County, St. Clair County, and the area. Our on-line store started last August and it gets business throughout the country and beyond.”

Not only is the availability of ample food important, the nutritional content of that food is crucial.

“Birds routinely time their nesting activity to coincide with the availability of high-protein foods,” Scheckel said. “The need for protein substantially increases for birds during periods of egg-laying. Obtaining a sufficient amount of protein determines the number of eggs a bird is able to produce and significantly impacts the growth rate and health of young birds. High protein is also crucial for feather development and molting.”

Wild Birds Unlimited’s new Nesting SuperBlend™ is a great bird food to help provide the essential protein and calcium needed by nesting families.

“This high protein seed blend is packed full of sunflower chips, peanuts, mealworms, bark butter bits, nutrasaff, tree nuts, and calcium,” the owner said. “This blend is perfect for birds getting ready to nest, while they nest and for the young when they leave the nest.”

