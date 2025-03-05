EAST ALTON - Wieland, a cornerstone of the East Alton community for over a century and a leading global supplier of high-quality copper and copper alloy solutions, is excited to break ground on a significant modernization project. This initiative expands the facility's capabilities, enhances operational efficiency, and delivers even higher quality and reliability standards. The $500 million project underscores Wieland's dedication to technological advancement and its valued North American customer base while preserving its legacy as an essential employer in the area.

"This investment positions Wieland as the undisputed leader in North American rolled products and underscores our commitment to the revitalization of American manufacturing," says Dr. Erwin Mayr, CEO of the Wieland Group.

The plans include adding a state-of-the-art hot rolling mill that will enable Wieland to increase and improve the production of essential copper and copper alloy components. These components are crucial for domestic manufacturers covering a broad variety of industries such as automotive, defense, and energy infrastructure. These enhancements will expand Wieland's future capacity and strengthen its position as a reliable, sustainable, and high-quality domestic supplier to key U.S. manufacturing industries and customers.

