EDWARDSVILLE – A wide range of changes were discussed and approved for 2020-2021 by the Edwardsville School District 7 Board of Education on Monday night at the board meeting.

This was the report of the changes:

It is recommended the following changes in administrative assignments for the 2020-2021 school year effective July 1, 2020, are approved:

Dr. Allen Duncan, Assistant Principal at Liberty Middle School, will move to the position of Principal at Liberty Middle School.

Adam Garrett, Director of Student Services and Special Education, will move to the position of Assistant Superintendent of Personnel and Student Services.

Dr. Cornelia Smith, Principal at Leclaire Elementary School, will move to the position of Director of Human Resources and Student Services.

Tara Fox, Principal at Woodland Elementary School, will move to the position of Director of Curriculum and Instruction.

Beth Jacobs, Curriculum Coordinator, will be moved to the newly created position of Coordinator of Instructional Technology and Communications.

Paul Stuart, Assistant Principal at Edwardsville High School, will move to the position of Curriculum Coordinator.

Dr. Steve Stuart, Principal at Lincoln Middle School, will move to the position of Principal at Edwardsville High School.

It is recommended that the following classified resignations be accepted:

Sherry St. Aubin ; 7 hour Extraordinary Care Assistant, Edwardsville High School; effective February 5, 2020.

Lori Gergen ; 7 hour Extraordinary Care Assistant, Edwardsville High School; effective February 4, 2020.

It is recommended that the following exempt termination be accepted:

Monica Mitchell ; 5.5 hour Kid Zone Site Counselor, Woodland Elementary School; effective February 3, 2020.

It is recommended that the following exempt resignations be accepted:

Nakia Smith ; 5.5 hour Kid Zone Site Counselor, Woodland Elementary School; effective February 7, 2020.

Daryl Weldon ; 5.5 hour Kid Zone Site Counselor, Nelson Elementary School; effective February 3, 2020.

It is recommended that the following classified transfers be approved:

David Caulk ; from 8 hour, 12 month Evening Custodian, Woodland Elementary School; to 8 hour, 12 month Day Custodian, Sports Complex; Step 1, $11.85 per hour; effective February 10, 2020.

Amanda Adams ; from 4 hour Cafeteria Worker, Goshen Elementary School; to 6 hour Cafeteria Worker, Albert Cassens Elementary School; effective January 29, 2020.

Jacqueline Ross ; from 6 hour Cafeteria Worker, Albert Cassens Elementary School; to 4 hour Cafeteria Worker, Goshen Elementary School; effective January 29, 2020.

It is recommended that the following classified candidates be employed:

Dylan Messina ; 8 hour, 12 month Evening Custodian, Lincoln Middle School; Step 1, $12.15 per hour including stipend; effective February 11, 2020.

Ryan Eads ; 8 hour, 12 month Evening Custodian, Woodland Elementary School; Step 1, $12.15 per hour including stipend; effective February 11, 2020.

Rachel Smith ; 3 hour Instructional Assistant, Midway Elementary School; PARA, Step 1, $10.60 per hour; effective February 11, 2020.

It is recommended that the following certified change in retirement be approved:

Kim Robeza ; School Nurse, Liberty Middle School; from the end of the 2021-2022 school year to the end of the 2020-2021 school year.

It is recommended that the following certified candidates be employed:

Brian Hart ; Science Teacher, Edwardsville High School; Bachelor's +16, Step 4, Annual salary $45,229.00; effective January 27, 2020.

Cheri Gaston ; Speech/Language Pathologist, Goshen Elementary School; Annual salary to be determined; effective January 27, 2020.

It is recommended that the following exempt candidates be employed:

Cory Woosley ; Exempt Nurse, Midway Elementary School; Annual salary $30,000.00; effective February 18, 2020.

Kathleen Robinson ; 5.5 hour Kid Zone Site Counselor, Hamel Elementary School; $10.00 per hour; effective January 27, 2020.

Dawn Allen ; 5.5 hour Kid Zone Site Counselor, Nelson Elementary School; $10.00 per hour; effective February 5, 2020.

It is recommended that the following person be approved for a stipend for the 2019-2020 school year as indicated:

Sydney Porter ; Assistant Girls Track Coach, Edwardsville High School.

It is recommended that the following person be approved as a substitute teacher for the 2019-2020 school year:

Eric Moroney

