TROY - In conjunction with the City of Troy, the TMSM Chamber of Commerce is accepting nominations for 2022 "Hometown Heroes" banners. Hometown Heroes can be ANY Troy Citizen (current, former or deceased) or someone who has made a significant impact on the Community/Country.

The Hometown Heroes Program is proud to celebrate ALL types of heroes, including but not limited to: Military, First Responders, Educators, Government Officials, Public Servants, Volunteers & Business Owners.

The banner size is 58"x30" and the cost is $125 per banner for a 1 Year Term or $200 per banner for a 2 Year Term.

Nomination Forms must be completed and returned by 04/01/22 for posting in SPRING 2022. There are a limited number of banners available, which will be sold first-come, first serve. Please contact Troy/Maryville/St. Jacob/Marine Chamber of Commerce if you would prefer to be invoiced for the banner. Not reserved until payment is received.

The 2022 Troy Hero Banners will be displayed in Downtown Troy, IL in spring 2022 for either one or two years, depending on the term selected. There are a limited number of spaces available and they will be sold first-come, first serve.

Contact the Troy/Maryville/St. Jacob/Marine Chamber of Commerce for more information at 618-667-8769, marketing@troymaryvillecoc.com, or troymaryvillecoc.com/troy-hero-banners.

