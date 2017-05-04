ALTON - A Jeep SUV rammed into the plate glass window at the Human Motion Institute, located at 226 Regional Drive in Alton Thursday morning. 

Get The Latest News!

Don't miss our top stories and need-to-know news everyday in your inbox.

Article continues after sponsor message

An officer from the Alton Police Department said the incident occurred at 9:43 a.m., when a person receiving physical therapy from the Human Motion Institute accidentally hit the accelerator a bit too hard at the wrong time while parking. Because of that, officers said her Jeep went right through the building's plate glass window. 

No one was hurt following the incident, officers said. Police are not expecting to file any charges at this time regarding the incident. 

More like this:

Alton Boys and Girls Club Reports Window Break-In, Theft and Damages
Apr 3, 2025
Two Victims Transported To Hospitals After Alton Shooting
2 days ago
Law Enforcement Chase Ends In Crash, Two Arrested In Jersey County
2 days ago
Alton Police Arrest Two in Oakwood Estates Disturbance
Mar 20, 2025
Alton Police Investigate Shooting Incident On Central Avenue Near School Bus Dropoff
Feb 27, 2025

 