ALTON - A Jeep SUV rammed into the plate glass window at the Human Motion Institute, located at 226 Regional Drive in Alton Thursday morning.

An officer from the Alton Police Department said the incident occurred at 9:43 a.m., when a person receiving physical therapy from the Human Motion Institute accidentally hit the accelerator a bit too hard at the wrong time while parking. Because of that, officers said her Jeep went right through the building's plate glass window.

No one was hurt following the incident, officers said. Police are not expecting to file any charges at this time regarding the incident.

