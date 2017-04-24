SPRINGFIELD - Illinois Secretary of State Jesse White commended the Illinois House for passing legislation his office initiated which will modernize the state’s mandatory insurance verification program while adhering to national standards designed to streamline the process.

“My office has led the effort to establish and implement an electronic vehicle insurance policy verification program,” said White. “This program will better ensure that registered motorists have and maintain automobile insurance policies.”

House Bill 2610, sponsored by state Rep. John D’Amico (D-Chicago), establishes an electronic motor vehicle liability insurance policy verification program that follows national standards established by the Insurance Industry Committee on Motor Vehicle Administration. The bill now moves to the Senate for consideration.

Beginning in 2019, vehicle owners’ automobile insurance will be verified at least twice a calendar year at random intervals in order to ensure that vehicle owners are complying with the state’s mandatory auto liability insurance laws.

Insurance companies will work in conjunction with the Secretary of State’s office to electronically verify that motorists in question have insurance. If electronic verification is unsuccessful, the Secretary of State’s office will follow up with a written request to the vehicle owner giving them the opportunity to prove they have insurance before suspending the vehicle owner’s registration.

White’s office chaired the Uninsured Motorist Verification Advisory Committee that worked in concert with insurance companies, traffic safety advocates and members of the General Assembly. The task force reviewed best practices and helped provide the guidelines used to establish legislation and program requirements.

