MARQUETTE CATHOLIC 10, ROXANA 7: Taylor Whitehead had a big game at the plate for Marquette, with four hits and four RBIs as the Explorers won over visiting Roxana.

In addition to Whitehead, Kiley Beth Kirchner had two hits and three RBIs, Makensie Card and Mara Parker each had two hits, and Jada Johnson and Hayley Porter each had a hit and drove home a run.

Article continues after sponsor message

Taylor Nolan had two hits and two RBIs for the Shells, Olivia Stangler had two hits and an RBI, and Taylor Pickett had a hit and two RBIs.

Both Whitehead and Nolan pitched complete games, with Whitehead striking out 12, and Nolan fanning four.

Marquette is now 20-8, while Roxana falls to 10-20.

More like this: