EDWARDSVILLE - Edwardsville Fire Department/Emergency Management Coordinator Chief James Whiteford and Mayor Hal Patton jointly explained the new Illinois Department of Public Health's rules for the city after Gov. J.B. Pritzker on Friday announced the removal of additional mitigations for the Metro East - IDPH Region 4. The change began at 5 p.m. Friday and returned the area to Phase 4 of Gov. J.B. Pritzker’s Restore Illinois plan.

Business owners are facing difficult times as a result of this unprecedented situation. Financial aid can be accessed through the Business Interruption Grant program, which is available on the Department of Commerce and Economic Opportunity’s website, Mayor Patton explained.

"Special consideration is being given to businesses and restaurants in Region 4," Patton said.

"In Phase 4 - Revitalization mask-wearing and social distancing are still the norms," Patton and Whiteford said. "Schools and childcare programs operate with social distancing public health policies in place. Restaurants and bars reopen indoor dining with limited capacity and following strict public health procedures, including personal protective equipment for employees. Gatherings are permitted with 50 people or fewer. Broad testing and contact tracing continue in order to monitor changes in viral spread."

PHASE 4 - REVITALIZATION RULES

Bars and restaurants: Open with capacity limits of 50 percent occupancy up to a max of 50 people and IDPH approved safety guidance. https://dceocovid19resources.com/assets/Restore-Illinois/businessguidelines4/restaurantbars.pdf

Gatherings: Gatherings of 50 people or fewer are allowed. https://dceocovid19resources.com/assets/Restore-Illinois/businessguidelines4/meetings.pdf

Recreation: Outdoor recreation facilities are open under DCEO safety guidance https://dceocovid19resources.com/assets/Restore-Illinois/businessguidelines4/indooroutdoorrec.pdf

Retail: Open with capacity limits and IDPH approved safety guidance https://dceocovid19resources.com/restore-illinois/restore-illinois-phase-4/retail/

Non-Essential Business: All employees return to work with IDPH approved safety guidance; Employers are encouraged to provide accommodations for COVID-19-vulnerable employees https://dceocovid19resources.com/assets/Restore-Illinois/businessguidelines4/meetings.pdf

Health Care: All health care providers are open

Personal care services and health clubs: All barbershops, salons, spas and health and fitness clubs open with capacity limits and IDPH approved safety guidance https://dceocovid19resources.com/assets/Restore-Illinois/businessguidelines4/personalcare.pdf

Schools: P-12 schools, higher education, all summer programs, and child care open with IDPH approved safety guidance

Manufacturing: All manufacturing open with IDPH approved safety guidance. https://dceocovid19resources.com/assets/Restore-Illinois/businessguidelines4/manufacturing.pdf

Travel: Travel should follow IDPH and CDC approved guidance

Entertainment: Cinema and theaters open with capacity limits and IDPH approved safety guidance https://dceocovid19resources.com/assets/Restore-Illinois/businessguidelines4/theaters.pdf

HOW WE MOVE TO PHASE 3

"To get to Phase 3 effective and widely available vaccines and treatments must be available or the elimination of new cases over a sustained period of time through herd immunity or other factors," Whiteford and Patton said.

WHAT COULD CAUSE US TO MOVE BACK

"IDPH will closely monitor data and receive on-the-ground feedback from local health departments and regional healthcare councils and will recommend tightening restrictions based on the following factors":

Sustained rise in the positivity rate

Sustained increase in hospital admissions for COVID-19 like illness

Reduction in hospital capacity threatening surge capabilities

Significant outbreak in a region that threatens the health of the region

For more information - https://coronavirus.illinois.gov/s/restore-illinois-phase-4

