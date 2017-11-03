WHITE HALL - A woman killed by a train in White Hall Halloween morning has been identified.

Article continues after sponsor message

Greene County Coroner has identified the woman as Mercades L. Shipley, 23, of White Hall, who lived near the incident. The cause of the incident is still under investigation at this time, according to a press release sent Thursday from the White Hall Police Department. Potential witnesses are currently being interviewed and more information is being "downloaded" from the train at this time. The matter is under investigation by the White Hall Police Department, the Green County Coroner's Office and the Kansas City Southern Railroad Company, which operated the train involved.

The White Hall Police Department received a call at approximately 7:53 a.m. on Tuesday, Oct. 31, regarding a woman who had been struck by a train near Higbee Street and North Railroad Street in White Hall. Officers responded to the scene with Boyd EMS and White Hall First Responders, and they found the woman unresponsive at the scene.

Life-saving measures were attempted, but were ultimately unsuccessful, according to the release, and Shipley was pronounced dead at the scene by Powell.

More like this: