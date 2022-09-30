HARDIN - At 10:21 p.m. on September 23, 2022, deputies with the Calhoun County Sheriff’s Office attempted to conduct a traffic stop on Illinois Route 100, near North Side Grocery, on a black 2008 GMC truck. The driver of the truck refused to stop, increased speed, and then fled from the deputies.

The truck then continued northbound on Route 100, passing the Calhoun High School at speeds near 100 miles per hour, the Calhoun Sheriff's Office said. The deputies continued to pursue the vehicle.

Eventually, the vehicle came to a stop on Illinois Route 100 in Michael, Illinois.

A traffic stop and subsequent investigation then resulted in the arrest of the driver, Eric D. Brown, age 20, of White Hall, Illinois, for the following offenses:

• Aggravated Fleeing or Attempting to Elude a Police Officer,

• DUI - Alcohol,

• DUI - Alcohol (Over 0.08),

• Illegal Transportation of Alcoholic Beverage - Driver,

• Unlawful Consumption of Alcohol Under 21

• Reckless Driving,

• Speeding,

• Operating an Uninsured Motor Vehicle,

• Improper Lane Usage,

• Improper Vehicle Lighting,

• Improper Passing.

The traffic stop also resulted in the arrest of a passenger Koal A. Smith, age 18, of White Hall, Illinois, for the following offenses:

• Aggravated Battery - Peace Officer,

• Resisting Arrest,

• Illegal Transportation of Alcoholic Beverage - Passenger,

• Unlawful Consumption of Alcohol Under 21.

Both subjects were transported to the Greene County Jail.

All suspect(s) are innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.

