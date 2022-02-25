Listen to the story

Daniel Stepp, age 36, of White Hall, Illinois, was arrested Wednesday morning by the White Hall Police Department.

Stepp was charged with attempted burglary, burglary, possession of methamphetamine, criminal trespass on a residence, and theft greater than $300.

Stepp had multiple Greene County arrest warrants and was previously charged on Monday night with criminal trespass of a building.