EDWARDSVILLE - The Friends of the Wildey Theatre will present the annual “White Christmas” Sing-Along at the historic Wildey Theatre in Downtown Edwardsville on Saturday, December 17, and once again, it promises to be an event that you don’t want to miss. The Friends of the Wildey will host two showings of this 1954 classic film (2 pm and 7 pm) on Dec. 17. Guests will have the opportunity to see the movie as it was meant to be enjoyed, on the Wildey’s big screen and are encouraged to sing along to timeless holiday favorites such as “Snow,” “Sisters,” “Count Your Blessings,” and of course “White Christmas.”

Audience members can also participate in Christmas movie trivia for prizes prior to both shows. Trivia begins in the auditorium at 1:30 p.m. for the 2:00 p.m. matinee and 6:30 p.m. for the 7:00 p.m. show. All guests will receive a free goodie bag filled with special props to use during the movie.

Tickets for the event are $15 for Adults, $10 for high school students and younger and are available online at www.wildeytheatre.com or by calling 618-307-1750. All proceeds benefit the Wildey Theatre.

Starring Bing Crosby, Danny Kaye and Rosemary Clooney, “White Christmas” tells the heart-warming tale of two army buddies who produce the show of a lifetime at a Vermont Ski Lodge to help their former commanding officer.

“This event has become one of our favorite Edwardsville holiday traditions,” said SJ Morrison from the Friends of Wildey Board. “It doesn’t feel like the Christmas season until we’ve seen “White Christmas” at the Wildey!”

The Wildey Theatre is owned by the City of Edwardsville. The Friends of the Wildey is a 501C3 not-for-profit whose goal is to raise money for the Wildey.

