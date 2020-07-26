Whitaker St. Louis Filmmakers Showcase Winners Are Announced
ANNUAL WHITAKER ST. LOUIS FILMMAKERS SHOWCASE
AUDIENCE AWARDS
Best Narrative Short: “Tin Box,” directed by Andy Compton
Best Documentary Short: “33 and Counting,” directed by Aisha Sultan
Best Experimental Short: “Augustus,” directed by Jon Alston
Best Narrative Feature: “Easy-Bake,” directed by Zoë Kennison
Best Documentary Feature: “America’s Last Little Italy: The Hill,” directed by Joseph Puleo
JURIED AWARDS
Documentary
Best Use of Music: “My Ireland,”original soundtrack by Troy Brenningmeyer
Best Sound: “Wake Up,”Stephanie Roberts, Micahel Finley, Joe Cavers, and Cesar Marenco
Best Editing: “The Ballad of John Henry,” Matthew Rice
Best Cinematography: “The Honest Work of Farming,” Rickie Ross
Best Direction: Nate Townsend, “Wake Up”
Best Documentary Less Than 20 Minutes: “The Honest Work of Farming,” directed by Rickie Ross
Best Documentary Feature More Than 20 Minutes: “33 and Counting,” directed by Aisha Sultan
Experimental
Best Use of Music: “Untitled,” Eby Strauss-Barrett
Best Sound: “Descend,” Zlatko Cosic
Best Editing: “Augustus,”John Alan Thompson
Best Cinematography: “Augustus,” Matthew Edwards
Best Direction: Jon Alston, “Augustus”
Best Experimental Film: “Augustus,” directed by Jon Alston
Narrative
Best Costumes: “Momma’s Boy,” Lily Kerns and Cambria Bilinksy
Best Makeup/Hairstyling: “One Brick Shy,” CeCe O’Neill, Abby Dorning, and Jenna McDonald
Best Use of Music: “Tin Box,” original score by Brian Freeland
Best Sound: “Peeping Tom,” Tom Pini, Bryn Mclaughlin, and Ben Manhanke
Best Production Design/Art Direction: “Are You Alright?,” Lauren Lane
Best Special/Visual Effects: “ill,” Daniel Neville
Best Editing: “Easy-Bake,” Zoë Kennison and Adam Hartley
Best Cinematography: “Are You Alright?,” Jesse Bader
Best Screenplay: “Easy-Bake,” Zoë Kennison
Best Actor: Jaan Marion, “Are You Alright?”
Best Actress: Zoë Kennison, “Easy-Bake”
Best Direction: Zoë Kennison, “Easy-Bake”
Best Animated Film: “The Lineman,” directed by Jay Shipman
Best Comedy: “One Brick Shy” (the series), directed by CeCe O’Neill and Jessica Pierce
Best Drama: “Easy-Bake,” directed by Zoë Kennison
Best Narrative Less Than 20 Minutes: “Are You Alright?,” directed by Alessio Summerfield
Best Narrative More Than 20 Minutes: “Easy-Bake,” directed by Zoë Kennison
Best Showcase Film - Srikant Chellappa
Essy Award for Best Showcase Film ($500 prize underwritten by the Chellappa-Vedavalli Foundation): “Augustus,” directed by Jon Alston (Filmmaker 4)
SPECIAL AWARDS
The 2020 Royal Court
Princesses: CeCe O’Neill and Abby Dorning
Prince: Caleb Blue
Queen: Zoë Kennison
King: Joey Puleo
- LOUIS INTERNATIONAL FILM FESTIVAL INVITATIONS
November 5-22, 2020
“33 and Counting,” directed by Aisha Sultan
“America's Last Little Italy: The Hill,” directed by Joseph Puleo
“Are You Alright?,” directed by Alessio Summerfield
“Augustus,” directed by Jon Alston
“The Ballad of John Henry,” directed by Matthew Rice
“Descend,” directed by Zlatko Cosic
“Driving Louise,” directed by Isaac Knopf
“Easy-Bake,” directed by Zoë Kennison
“Encounters,” directed by Ariana Nasi 9 min.
“Growing for Good,” directed by Vân Nguyen & Morgan Paar
“The Honest Work of Farming, directed by Rickie Ross
“The King and the Pawn,” directed by Caleb Blue
“The Lineman,” directed by Jay Shipman
“Momma's Boy,” directed by Lily Kerns
“Not Suitable,” directed by Cooper Shaw
“One Brick Shy (Episode 1: Randy),” directed by CeCe O'Neill
“One Cold Morning,” directed by Josh Herum
“Tin Box,” directed by Andy Compton
“Valley Relics,” directed by Ashley Seering
“Wake Up,” directed by Nate Townsend
“Within the Silence,” directed by Zack Beining
