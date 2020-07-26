Whitaker St. Louis Filmmakers Showcase Winners Are Announced Listen to the story Your device does not support the audio. ANNUAL WHITAKER ST. LOUIS FILMMAKERS SHOWCASE AUDIENCE AWARDS Best Narrative Short: “Tin Box,” directed by Andy Compton Best Documentary Short: “33 and Counting,” directed by Aisha Sultan Best Experimental Short: “Augustus,” directed by Jon Alston Best Narrative Feature: “Easy-Bake,” directed by Zoë Kennison Best Documentary Feature: “America’s Last Little Italy: The Hill,” directed by Joseph Puleo JURIED AWARDS Documentary Best Use of Music: “My Ireland,”original soundtrack by Troy Brenningmeyer Best Sound: “Wake Up,”Stephanie Roberts, Micahel Finley, Joe Cavers, and Cesar Marenco Best Editing: “The Ballad of John Henry,” Matthew Rice Best Cinematography: “The Honest Work of Farming,” Rickie Ross Best Direction: Nate Townsend, “Wake Up” Best Documentary Less Than 20 Minutes: “The Honest Work of Farming,” directed by Rickie Ross Best Documentary Feature More Than 20 Minutes: “33 and Counting,” directed by Aisha Sultan Experimental Best Use of Music: “Untitled,” Eby Strauss-Barrett Best Sound: “Descend,” Zlatko Cosic Best Editing: “Augustus,”John Alan Thompson Best Cinematography: “Augustus,” Matthew Edwards Best Direction: Jon Alston, “Augustus” Best Experimental Film: “Augustus,” directed by Jon Alston Narrative Best Costumes: “Momma’s Boy,” Lily Kerns and Cambria Bilinksy Best Makeup/Hairstyling: “One Brick Shy,” CeCe O’Neill, Abby Dorning, and Jenna McDonald Best Use of Music: “Tin Box,” original score by Brian Freeland Best Sound: “Peeping Tom,” Tom Pini, Bryn Mclaughlin, and Ben Manhanke Best Production Design/Art Direction: “Are You Alright?,” Lauren Lane Best Special/Visual Effects: “ill,” Daniel Neville Best Editing: “Easy-Bake,” Zoë Kennison and Adam Hartley Best Cinematography: “Are You Alright?,” Jesse Bader Best Screenplay: “Easy-Bake,” Zoë Kennison Best Actor: Jaan Marion, “Are You Alright?” Best Actress: Zoë Kennison, “Easy-Bake” Best Direction: Zoë Kennison, “Easy-Bake” Article continues after sponsor message Best Animated Film: “The Lineman,” directed by Jay Shipman Best Comedy: “One Brick Shy” (the series), directed by CeCe O’Neill and Jessica Pierce Best Drama: “Easy-Bake,” directed by Zoë Kennison Best Narrative Less Than 20 Minutes: “Are You Alright?,” directed by Alessio Summerfield Best Narrative More Than 20 Minutes: “Easy-Bake,” directed by Zoë Kennison Best Showcase Film - Srikant Chellappa Essy Award for Best Showcase Film ($500 prize underwritten by the Chellappa-Vedavalli Foundation): “Augustus,” directed by Jon Alston (Filmmaker 4) SPECIAL AWARDS The 2020 Royal Court Princesses: CeCe O’Neill and Abby Dorning Prince: Caleb Blue Queen: Zoë Kennison King: Joey Puleo LOUIS INTERNATIONAL FILM FESTIVAL INVITATIONS November 5-22, 2020 “33 and Counting,” directed by Aisha Sultan “America's Last Little Italy: The Hill,” directed by Joseph Puleo “Are You Alright?,” directed by Alessio Summerfield “Augustus,” directed by Jon Alston “The Ballad of John Henry,” directed by Matthew Rice “Descend,” directed by Zlatko Cosic “Driving Louise,” directed by Isaac Knopf “Easy-Bake,” directed by Zoë Kennison “Encounters,” directed by Ariana Nasi 9 min. “Growing for Good,” directed by Vân Nguyen & Morgan Paar “The Honest Work of Farming, directed by Rickie Ross “The King and the Pawn,” directed by Caleb Blue “The Lineman,” directed by Jay Shipman “Momma's Boy,” directed by Lily Kerns “Not Suitable,” directed by Cooper Shaw “One Brick Shy (Episode 1: Randy),” directed by CeCe O'Neill “One Cold Morning,” directed by Josh Herum “Tin Box,” directed by Andy Compton “Valley Relics,” directed by Ashley Seering “Wake Up,” directed by Nate Townsend “Within the Silence,” directed by Zack Beining More like this: Print Version Submit a News Tip Trending