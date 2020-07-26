ANNUAL WHITAKER ST. LOUIS FILMMAKERS SHOWCASE

AUDIENCE AWARDS

Get The Latest News!

Don't miss our top stories and need-to-know news everyday in your inbox.

Best Narrative Short: “Tin Box,” directed by Andy Compton

Best Documentary Short: “33 and Counting,” directed by Aisha Sultan

Best Experimental Short: “Augustus,” directed by Jon Alston

Best Narrative Feature: “Easy-Bake,” directed by Zoë Kennison

Best Documentary Feature: “America’s Last Little Italy: The Hill,” directed by Joseph Puleo

JURIED AWARDS

Documentary

Best Use of Music: “My Ireland,”original soundtrack by Troy Brenningmeyer

Best Sound: “Wake Up,”Stephanie Roberts, Micahel Finley, Joe Cavers, and Cesar Marenco

Best Editing: “The Ballad of John Henry,” Matthew Rice

Best Cinematography: “The Honest Work of Farming,” Rickie Ross

Best Direction: Nate Townsend, “Wake Up”

Best Documentary Less Than 20 Minutes: “The Honest Work of Farming,” directed by Rickie Ross

Best Documentary Feature More Than 20 Minutes: “33 and Counting,” directed by Aisha Sultan

Experimental

Best Use of Music: “Untitled,” Eby Strauss-Barrett

Best Sound: “Descend,” Zlatko Cosic

Best Editing: “Augustus,”John Alan Thompson

Best Cinematography: “Augustus,” Matthew Edwards

Best Direction: Jon Alston, “Augustus”

Best Experimental Film: “Augustus,” directed by Jon Alston

Narrative

Best Costumes: “Momma’s Boy,” Lily Kerns and Cambria Bilinksy

Best Makeup/Hairstyling: “One Brick Shy,” CeCe O’Neill, Abby Dorning, and Jenna McDonald

Best Use of Music: “Tin Box,” original score by Brian Freeland

Best Sound: “Peeping Tom,” Tom Pini, Bryn Mclaughlin, and Ben Manhanke

Best Production Design/Art Direction: “Are You Alright?,” Lauren Lane

Best Special/Visual Effects: “ill,” Daniel Neville

Best Editing: “Easy-Bake,” Zoë Kennison and Adam Hartley

Best Cinematography: “Are You Alright?,” Jesse Bader

Best Screenplay: “Easy-Bake,” Zoë Kennison

Best Actor: Jaan Marion, “Are You Alright?”

Best Actress: Zoë Kennison, “Easy-Bake”

Best Direction: Zoë Kennison, “Easy-Bake”

Article continues after sponsor message

Best Animated Film: “The Lineman,” directed by Jay Shipman

Best Comedy: “One Brick Shy” (the series), directed by CeCe O’Neill and Jessica Pierce

Best Drama: “Easy-Bake,” directed by Zoë Kennison

Best Narrative Less Than 20 Minutes: “Are You Alright?,” directed by Alessio Summerfield

Best Narrative More Than 20 Minutes: “Easy-Bake,” directed by Zoë Kennison

Best Showcase Film - Srikant Chellappa

Essy Award for Best Showcase Film ($500 prize underwritten by the Chellappa-Vedavalli Foundation): “Augustus,” directed by Jon Alston (Filmmaker 4)

SPECIAL AWARDS

The 2020 Royal Court

Princesses: CeCe O’Neill and Abby Dorning

Prince: Caleb Blue

Queen: Zoë Kennison

King: Joey Puleo

  1. LOUIS INTERNATIONAL FILM FESTIVAL INVITATIONS

November 5-22, 2020

“33 and Counting,” directed by Aisha Sultan

“America's Last Little Italy: The Hill,” directed by Joseph Puleo

“Are You Alright?,” directed by Alessio Summerfield

“Augustus,” directed by Jon Alston

“The Ballad of John Henry,” directed by Matthew Rice

“Descend,” directed by Zlatko Cosic

“Driving Louise,” directed by Isaac Knopf

“Easy-Bake,” directed by Zoë Kennison

“Encounters,” directed by Ariana Nasi 9 min.

“Growing for Good,” directed by Vân Nguyen & Morgan Paar

“The Honest Work of Farming, directed by Rickie Ross

“The King and the Pawn,” directed by Caleb Blue

“The Lineman,” directed by Jay Shipman

“Momma's Boy,” directed by Lily Kerns

“Not Suitable,” directed by Cooper Shaw

“One Brick Shy (Episode 1: Randy),” directed by CeCe O'Neill

“One Cold Morning,” directed by Josh Herum

“Tin Box,” directed by Andy Compton

“Valley Relics,” directed by Ashley Seering

“Wake Up,” directed by Nate Townsend

“Within the Silence,” directed by Zack Beining

More like this:

Local Artists Invited to Grant Workshop at Jacoby Arts Center
Jul 1, 2025
Union Avenue Opera Rebounds From May Tornado Damage For New Production
3 days ago
This Day in History on February 10: Women's Army Auxiliary Corps Established
Feb 10, 2025
How to Host an Outdoor Movie Night in Your Backyard
Jun 6, 2025
Alton High School Presents "Into the Woods" On April 24 to 26, 2025
Apr 22, 2025

 