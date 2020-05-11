GODFREY - It’s been more than eight weeks since the senior leadership team at Beverly Farm implemented proactive safety measures on March 13th to protect residents and staff against the possible spread of the coronavirus (COVID-19). At that time, there were no known cases of COVID-19 in Madison County, and Governor J.B. Pritzker had not yet issued his state-wide stay-at-home order for Illinois.

Much has changed since then across Illinois and across the entire country, but life continues on the Beverly Farm campus. The new safety protocols and procedures have helped protect the entire Beverly Farm community. To date there have been no known cases of COVID-19 among Beverly Farm’s residents or staff.

The Shoppes at Beverly Farm remain closed. The Equestrian Center at Beverly Farm is only open to those people who are currently boarding their horses with us, and all other Equestrian Center events and programs have been suspended or postponed. Our Day Training program and Rehab Care Services are also closed, as is our Buzy Bee Bakery. The campus is closed to visitors and off-campus activities for our residents have also been suspended. In spite of these many changes in operations and routines, Beverly Farm’s residents and staff remain upbeat and positive.

“I’m incredibly proud and grateful for the way our residents and staff have responded to the many challenges and disruptions to daily life caused by the coronavirus pandemic,” said Executive Director John Huelskamp. “Our front line caregivers have created teaching opportunities to educate our residents about COVID-19 and its symptoms, and reinforce the benefits of handwashing, proper hygiene practices, social distancing, etc. They’ve also gone above and beyond planning additional activities and games in each of our group homes, cottages, CILAs and apartments to keep everyone active, entertained and having fun.”

The Beverly Farm Foundation’s Facebook page is full of recent photos and videos of residents playing games, having dance parties, working on arts and crafts projects and learning about COVID-19 and its prevention. The Equestrian Center team even paraded their horses throughout the Beverly Farm campus on two recent Friday afternoons to entertain residents.

“Daily health screenings of residents and staff, the use of cloth masks by staff, and the other changes we’ve had to make have impacted how we do our work, but everyone involved in keeping our campus operating from the administrative staff to food service, maintenance, etc. have shown great flexibility and adaptability,” Huelskamp continued. “Their positive attitudes, professionalism and teamwork have shined. They are all heroes in my book. And, unlike many organizations and businesses, we are still hiring.”

