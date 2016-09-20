EDWARDSVILLE - Since October 2013, The Gingham Buffalo has brought the region stylish, contemporary furnishings and home décor that can make a home truly unique. Now, their new store Where They Roam can bring that same look and feel to children and teens’ rooms.

For owners Chris Beard and Steve Stewart, it was time for the duo to spread their wings and branch their business out into a whole new market: fun accessories, furniture and décor for teens and kids.

On August 20, their sister store Where They Roam opened its doors of a new, massive showroom just down main street from their flagship boutique. The beautiful location is filled to the brim with the most adorable and trendiest gear for little ones or the teenager who is wishing to express themselves in a new way.

After months of planning and despite numerous roadblocks that came their way, the store is finally opened and its owners can breathe a consecutive sigh of relief as customers begin making their way to see what they have to offer.

“To me, it’s exactly the same. It’s literally like Gingham Buffalo; you can get lights, rugs, furniture, artwork and there are still the candles, gifts as well as books and stuffed animals,” Beard said.

Beard and her business partner have been having a great time planning and filling the store with the hottest trends, including hand embroidered pillows, stuffed animals, toys and of course the items that keep guests in Gingham Buffalo coming back for more.

“Everything is just so cute!” Beard exclaimed. “Somebody said that Gingham Buffalo is more like a black and white photo and Where They Roam is the same photo, just with color,” Beard said. “It’s the same photo, but the complete opposite.”

When customers want unique items to fill their children’s spaces, or if teens would like something to really help their sanctuaries stick out compared to their friends’ rooms, Where They Roam is the place to go, especially since their designs are constantly changing.



“When people come in here, they’re seeing things that they are not going to be able to get at Target and Walmart or big box stores,” Stewart said. “The stuff in here, you’re not even going to be able to find it at Gingham Buffalo! I think Chris has done a great job at finding things that we don’t even carry.”

One item that has been flying off the shelves at Where They Roam is the Feeling Smitten bath bombs. Items created in the “Bath Bakery” are shaped like cupcakes and are sure to make bath time a blast for anyone.

In honor of The Gingham Buffalo and their mascot Larry’s 3rd birthday, Where They Roam will be throwing a fun birthday bash at their store on Saturday, Oct. 22. During the first weekend of November, Gingham Buffalo will be hosting their annual Holiday Open House for guests to view and purchase this winter’s trendiest holiday décor. Expect great deals as well as drawings to win gift certificates to their stores.

Like The Gingham Buffalo, Where They Roam is the type of shop that one must walk in and experience for themselves. The shop is located at 303 N Main St. in Edwardsville and can be reached at 618-692-5252. Where They Roam is open Monday through Saturday from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. and on Sunday from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

