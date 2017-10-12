EDWARDSVILLE - Steve Stewart and Chris Beard, owners of Gingham Buffalo and Where They Roam, celebrated the opening of Where They Roam on Main Street in Edwardsville with a ribbon cutting ceremony Wednesday afternoon.

“The store has been open a little over a year," Stewart said. "We know we’re a little late to the party to have a ribbon cutting, but it’s never a bad time to have a party, invite your friends and fellow business owners and celebrate the opening of the store. So we wanted to make sure that we properly announce the open of the store by having the chamber come down for a ribbon cutting.”

Beard said the store offers such a variety that there are almost too many products to really discuss, but it’s the uniqueness of the items that sets Where They Roam apart from similar stores in the area.

“We have things for infants up to teenagers,” Beard said. “Accessories, jewelry, things for their room, clothing, a little bit of everything. We do have unique items. We don’t normal buy it unless it is a little bit different. If we can’t find something unique then we won’t have it.”

For more information about Where They Roam and to get a look at some of the items offered visit their website WhereTheyRoam.com or check out their Facebook page.

